This candle by Le Labo fills your home with fragrance and comes housed in a thick, heavy glass. Inside you'll find 100 percent soy wax and a pure, cotton wick for a clean, fragrant burn each and every time.



Each Le Labo Classic Candle is hand poured in Mississippi and highly dosed with perfume. Sandal 26 fills your home with notes of amber, coco, vanilla, cedar, spices, musk and sandalwood.

Photo courtesy of Nordstrom