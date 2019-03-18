In 1929 at the Salon d’Autumne in Paris, Le Corbusier and his team of designers presented a revolutionary collection of furniture that stunned the city. Among the pieces was the ethereal yet bold LC6 Table (1928), a mathematically refined structure of steel and glass that has become one of the most important International Style tables of the 20th century. Made of aeronautical steel, the base is welded for a seamless finish with sculpted angles and smooth, mitered corners. The tabletop is a 0.6-inch-thick rectangle of Italian glass, making the LC6 equally right as a dining table or in the conference room. Together the elements create a sense of line, scale and proportion unsurpassed by other designs. Each piece is signed, numbered and, as a product of Cassina’s Masters Collection, manufactured by Cassina under exclusive worldwide license from the Le Corbusier Foundation. Made in Italy.



Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach