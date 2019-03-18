The Le Corbusier group referred to their LC2 and LC3 Collections (1928) as "cushion baskets," which they designed as a modernist response to the traditional club chair. These pieces reverse the standard structures of sofas and chairs by having frames that are externalized. With thick, resilient pillows resting within the steel frames, the idea was to offer all the comfort of a padded surface while applying the elegant minimalism and industrial rationale of the International Style. The resulting aesthetic of the simple tubular structure is remarkably relevant to how we live today, almost 90 years later.



Photo Courtesy of Hive Modern