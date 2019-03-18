Le Corbusier regarded traditional furnishings, with their structures hidden beneath wads of padding and upholstery, as relics of the past. Partnering with Charlotte Perriand and his cousin Pierre Jeanneret, Le Corbusier stripped away all excess to create the sleek, elemental LC1 Chair (1928). One of the signature classics of modern design, the chair is notable for its back, attached to the frame by a rod that allows the angle of tilt to change – as the user shifts from one sitting position to another, the chair back moves, offering continuous support. Pairing the purity of simple tubular steel with the sensual warmth of natural hide, this piece of "equipment de l'habitation" has a sleek look and an air of functional elegance. The LC1 is included in the design collection of the Museum of Modern Art. Each piece is signed, numbered and, as a product of Cassina's Masters Collection, manufactured by Cassina under exclusive worldwide license from the Le Corbusier Foundation. Made in Italy.



Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach