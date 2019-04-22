Transform your home into a gallery with the distinct LAXseries 3X Wall Mounted Shelf, which comes complete with easy-mounting gear. Sans legs, it hovers with a minimum of protruding parts, highlighting only what is essential.With an organic and minimalist aesthetic, the LAXseries promotes calm and reductive living with pieces that incorporate subtly into spaces, without distracting or overwhelming. Carefully crafted from solid English walnut with a natural oil finish and aluminum with white powder coat, the LAXseries 3X Wall Mounted Shelf has a warm, organic touch.

Photo Courtesy of MASHstudios