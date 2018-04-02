Latitude Run Theo Combination Classic Folding Beach Chair
$74.99
$61.99
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
Latitude Run's butterfly chairs are a statement in casual furniture elegance and lifestyle flexibility. This Theo Combination Classic Folding Beach Chair can be used indoors for apartments, family rooms, college dorms, and teen rooms. With its versatility it can also be used outdoors for RV's, patios, decks, and porches. Wherever you please, you can enjoy this comfortable butterfly chair.
Photo courtesy of Wayfair