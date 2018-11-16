Blanc Creatives Lathe-Turned Wood Cocktail Muddler
$35
Gently crush your favorite herbs, citrus peel, and fruit using this handsome, lathe-turned cocktail muddler in walnut or maple. It’s an essential tool for releasing all those potent juices and oils for the most flavorful drinks, from juleps to mojitos. This version fits comfortably in your hand and is tall enough to fit any glass you fancy.
Made in:
Charlottesville, Virginia
Materials:
Walnut or maple
Dimensions:
2" in diameter x 8" L
Photo Courtesy of Food52