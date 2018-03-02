Laundry, toys, linens, magazines… there’s no end to what you can store in this easy-going, looks-good-anywhere woven basket. Handcrafted in Ghana from wild grasses, the weave is tight and sturdy, so the basket will stand up straight on its own. The handles will help you tote it from the living room to the laundry room, depending on where it’s needed most (or get a few—you may just want one for every room!)

Photography by James Ransom/Food52.