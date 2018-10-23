Wait for your pitch(er).



A grown-up version of our Moonstar Gravy Boat, this geometric wheel-thrown pitcher is a Food52 exclusive design that holds 8 cups and features an elegant cut-out shape to the rim. In a sheer white glaze, it's a subtly impactful addition to any tabletop, whether filled with fresh flowers or a double-batch of your favorite sun tea.



Made in: Oak Park, Illinois

Made of: StonewareSize: 5" W x 9" H (holds about 64 ounces)

Sourced from: Moonstar Pottery

Photography by Alpha Smoot