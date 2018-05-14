Karen Smidth agreed to create a series of beautiful gouache paintings to have reproduced as limited edition prints exclusive to Serena & Lily. Originally from Denmark, where she spent the first 25 years of her life, Karen Smidth now lives and works in Berkeley. Describing her own work as "expressionism with small hints of abstraction", she draws on her observations, memory and imagination to create her gorgeous landscapes.

Photo courtesy of Serena & Lily