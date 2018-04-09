The Lago Patio Lounge Chair is inspired by chairs from Danish furniture designer Hans Wegner. The exaggerated width allows you to make more adjustments while lounging for extended amounts of time, and there is room for two if you want to get cozy. The outdoor lounge chair’s steep angled seat and back helps set a relaxed but comfortable posture, and both are thoughtfully curved for added comfort without the need for a cushion. Simple notches in the seat hold a thin-stemmed wine glass when a side table is out of reach. The Lago Patio Lounge Chair ships in two parts, so assembly is as simple as it gets.



Photo courtesy of Loll Designs