The GLASS Spun are part of the Spun Metal series. The Glass Spun pendants evokes a ghost-like effect that is light and ethereal at the same time. Spun series is a versatile lighting series designed by Ladies & Gentlemen Studio "spinning off" of the spun metals process and playing with a mix collage of materials.

Spun is available in a single pendant or in a cluster. Spun features is also available in metal versions.

Each light includes a 4" diameter brass canopy. Pendant & cluster lights comes with 8ft olive-brown cord. Light bulb not included. UL certified / Power supply: 120V / Max Wattage: 75W Incandescent

Photo courtesy of Ladies & Gentlemen Studio