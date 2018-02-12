In the 1920s, Marcel Breuer began to experiment with tubular steel, creating some of the most influential furniture to come out of the Bauhaus. Spurred by Breuer's design of a low table to accompany the Wassily Chair, the very simple, very clever multipurpose Laccio (1924) nesting tables exhibit his rationalist aesthetic and accomplished technique. The construction is extremely stable; the materials are of exceptional quality. The cool beauty of the chromed, seamless steel and satin-finish lacquer top will not diminish with use or time. Each table has an individual number for identification and authenticity. The KnollStudio logo and Marcel Breuer's signature are stamped into the base of the tables.



Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach