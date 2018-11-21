This is our go-to gift – hostesses, bosses, dads, long-lost cousins. No matter how tough the critic or distant the relative, this coaster set is sure to impress.



Hand-carved in jet-black volcanic rock and white marble stone, these handsome devils take several days to complete. Each one is made start-to-finish in a fair trade environment in a design studio in Tonalá, Guadalajara.

Note: These coasters come in a set of six, with three white marble and three black volcanic pieces. There’s an even mix of hexagons and circles included in each set. Coasters have cork backings to protect surfaces from scratches.

Photo Courtesy of The Citizenry