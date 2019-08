Intricately handwoven using four different weaving techniques, this accent pillow is a total knockout. Crafted from super soft Peruvian Highland Wool, it’s the perfect cozy-up layering piece.



Each pillow is made by a group of 26 master artisans in Lima, Peru. All made start-to-finish in a fair trade environment.

**This pillow comes ready to style! Premium cotton insert included.**

Photo Courtesy of The Citizenry