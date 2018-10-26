Alessi La Cupola Espresso Maker

Although recognized primarily for architecture, Milan-born Aldo Rossi was also known for creating furniture and accessories, several of which earned international acclaim. La Cupola (1988) was one of those, a product of his simple desire to create a coffee maker for the masses. Featuring excellent conductive properties, it’s all you need to make a quick cup of espresso on the stovetop. Capacity: 5.25 ounces for three 1.75-ounce cups.



Aldo Rossi is considered by many to have been one of the greatest Italian architects of the 20th century. After graduating from Polytechnic University of Milan in 1959, he went on to enjoy a prolific career in architecture, design and teaching. In 1990, the Pritzker Prize found its way to Rossi – the first Italian to receive this prestigious honor.



Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach