A modern take on traditional Peruvian motifs, this hand-loomed 100% baby alpaca throw features an intricate diamond pattern with accent stripes. Rows of hand-twisted fringe lend a rustic touch to this clean, two tone textile.



An everyday classic, it's remarkably lightweight and perfect for folding up in your bag or adding a touch of modern simplicity to your living space.

Woven by hand in an ancient Andean mountain village, using only the finest baby alpaca fibers, each throw takes roughly a week to complete. All made exclusively in a fair trade environment.

Note: Alpaca wool is hypoallergenic, so this throw is ideal for those with allergies or sensitive skin.

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry