A modern take on traditional Peruvian motifs, this hand-loomed alpaca pillow features an intricate diamond pattern in a classic black and cream palette.



Woven by hand in an ancient Andean mountain village, using only the finest alpaca fibers, each pillow takes roughly a week to complete. All made exclusively in a fair trade environment.

Its large size (20" x 20"), super soft feel, and neutral palette make it the perfect base layer for a bed or large sofa.

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry