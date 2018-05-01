Revitalizing serum is a gentler, more herbal alternative to retinoids. Formulated with fermented pumpkin enzymes to soften skin and decrease the appearance of overexposure and inflammation; Hawaiian sea algae and xylitylglucosides to deeply hydrate the skin; and rosehip seed and sea buckthorn fruit to combat irritated and chapped skin. Suitable for most skin types. Crafted from natural, organic and sustainable ingredients. Cruelty free.

Photo courtesy of Need Supply Co.