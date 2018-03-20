Inspired by the tension of a guitar string, designers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec set out "to create a new system that allows anyone to install a quality curtain in record time," says Ronan. The cord replaces the traditional rod and allows for wall or ceiling installation, making the Ready Made Curtain (2012) suitable for window covering or room dividing. To install: Attach pegs to textile; install cord; wind to create tension in cord; cut curtain to size. After the cord is wound in the end blocks, there’s enough cord left to span approximately 180". Fabric made in U.S.A.

Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach