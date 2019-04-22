After earning a degree in furniture design from Leeds Metropolitan University in England, Marc Krusin moved to Milan to launch his career. He cofounded the design group Codice 31 and has collaborated with Piero Lissoni, Kartell, Flos and Knoll. In 2008, the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design included Krusin in "Europe 40 under 40," an annual list of the most promising and emerging design talent in Europe. Seeing a need for simple and sophisticated guest seating and occasional tables, he created his Krusin Coffee Table (2011) with glass or marble top. The strong geometry of this piece is softened with radius and chamfer details. Suitable for contract use. Made in U.S.A.

Photo Courtesy of DWR