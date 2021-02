Featuring intricate patterns unique to the Côte d’Ivoire region, this lumbar pillow brings a modern, global look to your space. The rustic, handcrafted texture and goes-with-everything palette make it the perfect mix-and-match accent.



Hand-loomed with lightweight, organic cotton, each pillow takes almost two days to complete. All made exclusively by a fair trade collective in Waraniéné, Côte d’Ivoire.