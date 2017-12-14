The Veil wall-hung toilet saves up to 12 inches of precious bathroom space over KOHLER's longest floor-mount models. The mounting hardware is completely concealed, giving Veil a sleek, seamless look that is incredibly easy to clean.



Bevel offers a unique aesthetic that complements the geometries of the Veil™ wall-hung toilet. For use with the K-18829-NA 2"x4" in-wall tank and carrier system, this durable flush actuator plate allows you to choose between 0.8 or 1.6 gallons per flush (gpf).