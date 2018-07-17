Relax your body, calm your mind, and lift your spirits in a luxurious bath of water and sound. KOHLER's VibrAcoustic technology brings personalized hydrotherapy to this sleek Underscore bath, for a sensual experience unlike any other. Hidden speakers emit sound waves that envelop and gently resound within the body. Choose a soothing spa session with built-in compositions, unwind to your own music playlists, or catch up on news and podcasts. Whether you want a profoundly relaxing bathing session or an entertainment stereo system for your bathroom, Underscore VibrAcoustic has versatile options to realize your vision.

Photo courtesy of Kohler