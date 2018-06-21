The San Souci one-piece toilet offers a sleek, contemporary design with a convenient chair-like height and elongated bowl for comfortable use. This toilet features innovative AquaPiston technology, a patented flush engine that delivers a fast, powerful, and virtually plug-free flush. A 1.28-gallon flush provides significant water savings of up to 16,500 gallons per year, compared to a 3.5-gallon toilet, without sacrificing performance.

Photo courtesy of Build.com