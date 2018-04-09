Purist faucets and accessories combine simple, architectural forms with sensual design lines. Featuring this modern, minimalist style, this Purist bath faucet trim includes a spout and ergonomic cross handles that add sophistication to your bath. The two handles allow you to control hot and cold water separately, making it easy to find your desired temperature. Pair this trim with high-flow ceramic disc valves or 1/2-inch ceramic disc valves for optimal performance.

Photo courtesy of Kohler