Knoll Risom Side Chair

The Risom Side Chair (1943), by Danish designer Jens Risom, is testament to the simplicity and ingenuity that is so often found in timeless modern furniture. One of the first pieces commissioned by Knoll®, it brought the natural materials and understated form of Scandinavian design to large-scale U.S. production. Originally constructed with surplus parachute straps, the chair made the best of the few materials available during WWII. Today, the streamlined hardwood frame is expertly joined with mortise and tenon construction, and the heavy-duty cotton straps are tightly basket-woven across the frame for strength and resilience. Greenguard® certified for sustainable materials and manufacturing. Each piece is stamped with the KnollStudio logo and the designer’s signature. This is the authentic Risom Side Chair produced by Knoll. Made in U.S.A.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach