This KnollStudio Classic was one of the first designs commissioned by Knoll. The knoll kids versions of these classic chairs are durable and kid-friendly with sunny colors in the woven webbed seating and an easy-to-clean lacquered wooden surface. The nylon/cotton strapping is even water repellent. Features mortise and tenon wooden construction in the Scandinavian Modernist style.

Photo courtesy of Hive Modern