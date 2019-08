A KnollStudio classic, Jens Risom's Amoeba Table is at once amorphous and crisply defined. The silhouette is certainly one of the defining styles of mid-century design. The child-sized version for knoll kids features legs and apron constructed of solid maple hardwood and mortise and tenon joints with beech laminate table top. Durable, fun and ready for artwork, snacking and playtime.



Photo courtesy of Knoll