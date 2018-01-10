Knoll Bertoia Diamond Lounge Chair

Harry Bertoia's fateful meeting of Florence Knoll at Cranbrook Academy of Art led to his being invited to work for her and her husband, Hans Koll, years later. It was there that he helped develop a custom jig that could bend steel rods to produce a curved wire mesh, leading to his signature seating collection. The Bertoia Diamond Chair elevates industrial wire to sculptural artistry. A study in space, material, and form, it features a delicate and airy appearance that is counteracted by the strength of the steel rods. Available in a variety of finishes and with a seat pad or full cover, it is an enduring staple of both indoor and outdoor environments.

Photo courtesy of Knoll