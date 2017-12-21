Knoll Barcelona Table

Exhibiting an unerring sense of proportion, as well as minimalist forms and exquisitely refined details, architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe's tables and chairs have been called "architecture in miniature." The Barcelona Table (1930) was originally created for the Mies-designed Villa Tugendhat in Brno, Czech Republic. Absolute in its elegance, the seamless, single-piece construction of the base ensures precision and durability. The polished chrome frame is stamped with the KnollStudio logo and the designer’s signature.

Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach