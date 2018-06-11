Klorane’s award-winning dry shampoo, with botanically based key ingredients, cleans hair and eliminates oil, dirt and odors without water. The ultra-gentle, organically harvested Oat milk soothes and protects the hair and scalp, while lengthening the time between washes. Corn and rice starches provide a powerful cleansing action. The ultra-fine dry shampoo powder brushes out easily for an invisible finish without leaving a white residue or dulling the hair. Hair has more volume and texture. Perfect for all hair types and safe for the most sensitive scalp.

Photo courtesy of Priceline