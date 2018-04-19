This beautifully designed Top Control Dishwasher from KitchenAid has a Window with Lighted Interior so you can inspect dishes before removing them. It uses breakthrough Clean Water Wash System that continuously cleans the water for superior performance, even with the heaviest loads. Plus, the filter is maintenance-free. It also includes a ProScrub Option with 40 spray jets that make quick work of stubborn messes.

Photo courtesy of Home Depot