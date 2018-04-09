This 30" Combination Wall Oven with Even-Heat™ True Convection provides consistent heating and even cooking. A unique bow-tie shaped design and convection fan helps ensure there are no burnt edges or undercooked centers. Its upper Microwave Convection Cooking Oven combines a 900 watt microwave with a 1600 watt convection element for high speed cooking. Bold design details are the perfect balance of elegance and functionality.

Photo courtesy of Build.com