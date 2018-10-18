Young & Battaglia King Edison Ghost Pendant Lamp
$699
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
A miniature brass chandelier inside a hand blown black glass shade, the 'King Edison' pendant lamp combines the pure simplicity of an Edison light bulb with the romance and glamor of a Kings chandelier.
Ideal for hanging individually or in clusters, for maximum effect. For use with a 5 volt power supply, (transformer included). Supplied with a 2 meter braided cable and ceiling rose.
Photo Courtesy of Generate Design