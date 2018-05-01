Kinfolk magazine sets itself apart by emphasizing a laid-back philosophy to dining and entertaining with little or no how-to information. The Publication's title hints at its subject matter: entertaining, food, drink and community, all presented through lush photographs, essays and stylish art direction. Editor Nathan Williams collaborates with over 50 artists—photographers, illustrators, writers, and designers—to produce the quarterly publication, which is printed in the USA.

Photo courtesy of designdelicatessen