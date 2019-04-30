The David Trubridge Design Kina Pendant is an enormous lighting fixture inspired by a diminutive sea creature. At more than five feet around, the Kina yet retains the shape and pattern evocative of a sea urchin's shell. It is made out of durable, warm bamboo components, pre-assembled with plastic clips.



Designed and manufactured in New Zealand, David Trubridge lighting and furniture designs are created to encourage sustainable living in a way that also nourishes people spiritually and culturally. This kind of "cultural design" marries technology with culture and nature to create a design style that's unique to our time--one that's both contemporary and timeless.

Photo Courtesy of Architonic