Elegant and timeless, the Kiki collection of furniture was created by legendary Finnish designer Ilmari Tapiovaara in 1960. For the Kiki Sofa, Tapiovaara envisioned a clean, minimal sofa that could be integrated into any existing environment. Plush yet refined, the Kiki Sofa is crafted with lacquered or chrome steel tubing and features an upholstered soft polyurethane foam cushion in inviting wool or elegant leather. The Kiki Sofa comfortably seats three people, and can be easily coordinated with other pieces in the Kiki collection.

Photo courtesy of Hive Modern