For those of us who drink tea, the daily pause to put on the kettle and linger with our thoughts is precious. The Kettle Teapot is intended to slot into your daily tea drinking ritual. Its design is mindful of traditional Oriental cast iron teapots, re-interpreted here in heat-resistant glass. Kettle Tea Pot is a delight for all the senses – allowing the tea-brewer to feast on the visuals and aroma of the tea. The 'tea egg' is placed in the center of the pot to hold the leaves. Raise the egg by its silicone string for a perfectly brewed cup every time. The new smaller 25 oz option is made for 1-2 cups.

