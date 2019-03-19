So what makes the Flos Kelvin LED Green Mode 1 Task Lamp different from other excellent task lamps on the market? Glad you asked. Possessed with all the requisite adjustment and articulation points, Green Mode 1 features a host of integrated energy efficiencies - LED lamping, touch dimmer on the head and a daylight sensor that, once activated, will self-monitor its light output based on the brightness of the work surface it is illuminating.



Photo Courtesy of Lumens