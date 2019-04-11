Matthew Hilton had a goal: He wanted to design the most comfortable sofa possible while maintaining a pleasing aesthetic that he’d welcome in his own home. Goal achieved and then some with the amazingly inviting, smart-looking Kelston Collection (2016), which also boasts articulating headrests. Adjust each headrest to just the right angle and height for reading or watching TV, or fold it out of the way when not in use. The indulgent Kelston also features large seating areas, wide arms and feather-blend cushions – everything you need for rest and relaxation in a well-proportioned, sleekly designed sofa. Made in Italy.

Photo Courtesy of DWR