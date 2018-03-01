Studio Italia Design Kelly SO2 Pendant Light
$150
The Kelly SO2 Pendant Light is a unique, large scale design from Andrea Tosetto. This half-sphere suspension is over 19 inches in diameter. Available in either a matte white or coppery bronze finish, the metal body features laser cut openings that create a play of light and shadow. Ideal for use in entryways and over dining tables as a statement piece. Glass inner diffuser. Height adjustable.
Photo courtesy of YLighting