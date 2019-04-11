The Parnham School trained duo Kay and Stemmer have designed a new version of the popular freestanding shelves Agnes. This version is a low 3 shelf unit, ideal as a bedside table or for small hallways. It is made from solid oak or walnut. Agnes comes out of the box as a solid one piece item, with no assembly required. The design has the hallmarks of classical furniture building with details that include radius edges, a gentle upwards taper and perfect proportion. The result is a notably softened design, one which retains an aesthetic beauty from whichever angle you look at it. Available in oak or walnut. Made in the EU.

Photo courtesy of SCP