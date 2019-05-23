The Bouroullec Brothers, two designers with a highly iconic, sophisticated and conceptual style, have designed the transparent polycarbonate Papyrus chair for Kartell. An admirable marriage of simplicity and refinement, grace and memory, Papyrus is a remake of the archetypal antique rush chair, from a time when chair structures were decisive and strong.

This chair combines a translucent support with a slender vertical pebbling, running along the entire outside of the rounded backrest. The seat is comfortable and welcoming, and the entire structure is light. Papyrus' wide range of brand-new "old-fashioned" colors make the play of the worked surfaces even more evident and attractive. Perfect for public and residential establishments. Suitable for indoor/outdoor use. Sold as a Set of 2 chairs.

Photo Courtesy of Kartell