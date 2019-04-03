Kartell Comback Rocking Chair
Here to smooth out overly rigid modern living decors is the Comback Rocking Chair from Kartell. This rocking chair applies design cues from classic Windsor comb-back chairs and other rocking chair designs from 18th-century England — but with a modern twist. The frame of this rocking chair is crafted from wood and molded plastic. This innovative rocking chair features a backrest consisting of seven "teeth," which spread out to support the user’s lumbar region. A reinforced hexagonal rim meets the backrest to provide structural support. Slim shafts radiate downward to join the saddle-shaped seat, completing the design aesthetic of this exquisitely modern rocking chair.
Photo Courtesy of Utility Design