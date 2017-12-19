No one ever thinks of the bad guy wearing white so the Gangster Full Body Pendant Light is a juxtaposition of design vision and irony. There are two finishes within this family of simple shapes: white ceramic on the interior and exterior, and a white ceramic version with a bronze interior for a glint of devil-may-care.Karman- Founded in 2005 the company succeeds in the aim of creating unconventional decorative, design lighting which is proudly made in Italy. Karman loves to deal with materials of different kinds and with collections of products whose lines are smooth, graceful and inspired which help providing to every single lamp a kind of special lighting: a lighting bearing a soul.



Photo courtesy of 2Modern