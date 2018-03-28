Combining a visually entrancing design with innovative functionality, the KOHLER K-6227-C11 Karbon Deck-Mount Kitchen Faucet features five pivoting points that let you quickly and easily place the faucet exactly where you want it. This innovative faucet lets you switch between the regular flow and spray functions with the touch of a button and use the remote joystick valve to turn on the water and adjust the temperature.



Photo courtesy of Amazon