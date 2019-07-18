This Japanese body brush made of woven palm fibers has found a permanent home on our shower hooks. Besides making your skin feel as soft as a baby's tush, other benefits of this heavy duty exfoliating brush include increasing circulation, improving digestion and kidney function, reducing cellulite (ahem), relieving stress, improving the lymphatic system - basically it's magic.

Kamenoko Tawashi brushes have been popular in Japan for over a century and have since spread across the world. Invented by Seizaemon Nishio in 1907, they continue to be made with the same raw material - woven palm fibers.

Photo Courtesy of East Fork