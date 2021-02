A mix of subtly grained mindi and rare rosewood, this storage ladder features a clean, timeless design. Perfect for storing blankets, clothes, or magazines, it’s the ultimate combination of form and function.



Each ladder takes about 15 days to complete, all made in a fair trade environment with ethically harvested Indonesian mindi and rosewood. Handcrafted by a group of master artisans in Jepara unrivaled in their woodworking expertise.