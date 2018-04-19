A solid Maple divan sized for lounging or sleeping. With its pared back design, the Caravan Divan is an effortless and generous piece of contemporary American furniture. Uncompromising in design and quality, the Divan Twin is sustainably made from the highest quality, natural materials in the United States by the finest traditional crafts people.The frame is made from solid, domestic Maple and shares the proportions of a standard twin bed. Mattress slats are made from solid wood veneer ply. The divan is finished with an oil-wax finish that carries SCS Indoor Advantage Gold Certification. All the lumber used is sustainably harvested. These materials were thoughtfully selected to offer a piece with no toxins and no off-gassing for the environment, the craftspeople and you.

Photo courtesy of Horne